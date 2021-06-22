James Edward Roberts
August 26, 1945 - June 20, 2021
James Edward Roberts, age 75, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 26, 1945, in Bristol, Tenn., and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. James retired from Bristol Compressors and also worked or years at Valleydale. He was of the Baptist faith. James was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Roberts; brother, Larry D. Roberts; and sister, Mary Roberts.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Roberts; son, J.L. Roberts and loving companion, Rhonda; loving caregiver and best friend, Betty Brewer; mother of his children, Dottie Shull; sisters, Brenda Stone, Sharon Jones and husband, Mike; brother, Robert David Roberts and wife, Gloria; sister-in-law, Delores Roberts; several nieces and nephews; and fur-babies, Suzie Q and Bubbles.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donald Harding Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and members of the family. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, 2061 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 22, 2021.