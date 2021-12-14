James D. "Jamie" Sheets
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Mr. James D. "Jamie" Sheets, husband, daddy, and papaw, age 83, passed away on December 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer.
Jamie was born on May 15, 1938, to the late Luther and Mary Sheets.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Clarence and Howard Sheets; sisters, Gladys Noack and Jean Ross; son-in-law, Mitch Taylor; and great-grandson, Henry Ferguson.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving devoted wife of 64 years, Anita Sheets; daughters, Susan Duncan (David), Melinda Taylor, and Jamea Blevins (Tony); grandchildren, Aimee Taylor (McKinsey), Kelsey Brown (Andrew), Chessie Ferguson (Sam), Chance Taylor, and Maggie Blevins; great-grandchildren, Ellie Taylor, Killian Brown, and Hadley Ferguson; sister, Betty Severt (Avery); special nephews, David Sheets, Alan Sheets, and David Ross; special friend, Jimmy Doane; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jamie, "The Mayor of Mill Creek", was one of a kind. He loved to garden and take care of his crop of trout. He was a great story-teller and sometimes got so tickled he had everyone laughing. He loved his family, and his grandchildren and his great grandchildren were the lights of his life.
It has been through the influence of the area pastors, church members, and also family influence that Jamie was ready for eternity in Heaven. For this, his loved ones will be forever thankful for the love and attention shown during his illness. He was a member of the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home with the Rev. Wesley Eller officiating. Burial will follow at the Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank their extended family and everyone for all the prayers, visits, calls, cards, food, and other acts of kindness during Jamie's illness, especially Sidney and Polly Barr, the staff of Chilhowie Home Nursing and Hospice, and special caregiver, Teresa Sierra.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Lebanon Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Lynn Lawson, 891 Country Lane, Chilhowie, VA 24319.
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Sheets family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.