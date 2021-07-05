James Reese "Jimmy" Smith II
James Reese "Jimmy" Smith II, age 45, of the Painter Creek Community, formerly of Keen Mountain, Va., passed on Thursday, July 1, 2021, of complications from a hereditary heart condition.
He was born to the late Michael Reese Smith and Robyn Dawn Spencer Smith in Lawton, Oklahoma. Jimmy worked as a customer care representative at Agero.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Meagan Hinkle Smith; two sons, Alexander Smith of Kingsport, Tenn., and Dylan James Smith of the home; grandfather, Jack Spencer of Lawton, Okla.; aunt, Peggy Smith and husband, David, of Orlando, Fla.; three cousins, Fredda Richardson and husband, Jay, of Greensboro, N.C., Sandy, and "Little" Mike and Tim, both of Bristol, Tenn.; and many dear friends.
Funeral services will be private.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 5, 2021.