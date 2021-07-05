Menu
James Reese "Jimmy" Smith II
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
James Reese "Jimmy" Smith II

James Reese "Jimmy" Smith II, age 45, of the Painter Creek Community, formerly of Keen Mountain, Va., passed on Thursday, July 1, 2021, of complications from a hereditary heart condition.

He was born to the late Michael Reese Smith and Robyn Dawn Spencer Smith in Lawton, Oklahoma. Jimmy worked as a customer care representative at Agero.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Meagan Hinkle Smith; two sons, Alexander Smith of Kingsport, Tenn., and Dylan James Smith of the home; grandfather, Jack Spencer of Lawton, Okla.; aunt, Peggy Smith and husband, David, of Orlando, Fla.; three cousins, Fredda Richardson and husband, Jay, of Greensboro, N.C., Sandy, and "Little" Mike and Tim, both of Bristol, Tenn.; and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be private.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 5, 2021.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
Enjoyed working and talking with him at Lowes. He was always helpful and in a good mood. And boy was he proud of his granddad in Oklahoma who was a retired chiropractor maybe? He said they talked everyday :)
Faith Lockard
July 7, 2021
Alex, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you.
Phyllis Mullins
July 5, 2021
