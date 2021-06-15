Menu
James Edward "Eddie" Stine
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Tennessee Funeral Home
2630 Highway 75
Blountville, TN
James Edward "Eddie" Stine

James Edward "Eddie" Stine, 76, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021. Eddie was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on August 14, 1944, and resided in Tennessee until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963. He did one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam for a total of eight years. He was stationed in Homestead, Florida. He loved his country!

Eddie was married to Brenda Carrier on June 16, 1967, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. They were married 49 years when Brenda lost her battle with cancer in 2017. Eddie retired as a Dispatcher for Fingerhut in 2001. His passions were spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, reading and woodworking. He was a member of Belle Meadows Baptist Church, Bristol, Virginia and loved the Lord.

Eddie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Carrier Stine; father, Chester Stine; stepmother, Betty Jones Stine; mother, Dorothy Hayes Bowman; stepfather, Lee Bowman; brother, Allen Stine; sister, Carolyn Faye Moore and brother-in-law, Paul Moore; and son-in-law, Jason Cansler.

Eddie is survived by his son, Scott Stine and wife, Angie; his daughter, Robin Cansler; grandsons, Hunter Stine and wife, Brooklynn and Parker Stine; granddaughters McKinsey Stout and husband, Derik and McKayla Hicks; great-granddaughter, Amelia Stout; great-grandson, Lachlan Stout; sisters, Debbie Chapman and husband, John, and Pat Parks and husband, Jimmy; sister-in-law, Diane Stine; a very special cousin, Peggy Holeva; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Heidi.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Belle Meadows Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastors Dewey Williams, George Jones and Tim Clark officiating. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at a later date at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, Tennessee. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Stine, Mike Stine, Hunter Stine, Parker Stine, Derik Stout and Steven Hicks.

East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of James Edward "Eddie" Stine.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Belle Meadows Baptist Church
Bristol, VA
Jun
17
Service
7:00p.m.
Belle Meadows Baptist Church
Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
East Tennessee Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to find this in the obits. Sorry also that I didn't know about soon enough to be at the service. Much love and many prayers for peace, comfort, grace and strength in these difficult days. Be blessed.
Meredith Corvin
Other
June 19, 2021
My heart goes out to Scott and Angie, Robin and the family. May you feel God's comfort and peace.
Leah Fleenor
June 16, 2021
