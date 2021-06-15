James Edward "Eddie" StineJames Edward "Eddie" Stine, 76, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021. Eddie was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on August 14, 1944, and resided in Tennessee until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963. He did one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam for a total of eight years. He was stationed in Homestead, Florida. He loved his country!Eddie was married to Brenda Carrier on June 16, 1967, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. They were married 49 years when Brenda lost her battle with cancer in 2017. Eddie retired as a Dispatcher for Fingerhut in 2001. His passions were spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, reading and woodworking. He was a member of Belle Meadows Baptist Church, Bristol, Virginia and loved the Lord.Eddie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Carrier Stine; father, Chester Stine; stepmother, Betty Jones Stine; mother, Dorothy Hayes Bowman; stepfather, Lee Bowman; brother, Allen Stine; sister, Carolyn Faye Moore and brother-in-law, Paul Moore; and son-in-law, Jason Cansler.Eddie is survived by his son, Scott Stine and wife, Angie; his daughter, Robin Cansler; grandsons, Hunter Stine and wife, Brooklynn and Parker Stine; granddaughters McKinsey Stout and husband, Derik and McKayla Hicks; great-granddaughter, Amelia Stout; great-grandson, Lachlan Stout; sisters, Debbie Chapman and husband, John, and Pat Parks and husband, Jimmy; sister-in-law, Diane Stine; a very special cousin, Peggy Holeva; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Heidi.The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Belle Meadows Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastors Dewey Williams, George Jones and Tim Clark officiating. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at a later date at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, Tennessee. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Stine, Mike Stine, Hunter Stine, Parker Stine, Derik Stout and Steven Hicks.East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of James Edward "Eddie" Stine.