James Allen Taylor
September 23, 1943 - June 16, 2021
James Allen Taylor, age 77, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday. June 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born on September 23, 1943, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Carl and Estelle Vicars Taylor.
James served in the United States Army Reserves. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from VDOT. James was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter, loved traveling and loved the Lord.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Freida Taylor Clanin.
Survivors include his sisters, Virginia Taylor Booher and husband, Clarence, and Melynda Taylor; and a brother, Gary Taylor.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Bailey Cemetery, 24190 Hampshire Dr., Bristol, Va., with Dr. Austin Cook officiating.
