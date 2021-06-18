I am most stunned by Jame's passing. I just ran into him probably not more than 2 or 3 weeks ago at Sam's & we stood and talked for it had been some time since our path had crossed. James was always a very nice person to know. Now that God has called him home, I am even more thankful that we ran into each other after so many years has passed for it was a pleasure seeing and talking to him again. I am sorry for your loss but rejoice in his awaiting and rewarding address of "Beulah Land, Sweet Beulah Land" residing with his awaiting Creator, our Lord and Savior. It doesn't get any better than that.

Delores (Roark) Still Friend June 19, 2021