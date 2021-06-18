Menu
James Allen Taylor
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
James Allen Taylor

September 23, 1943 - June 16, 2021

James Allen Taylor, age 77, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday. June 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born on September 23, 1943, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Carl and Estelle Vicars Taylor.

James served in the United States Army Reserves. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from VDOT. James was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter, loved traveling and loved the Lord.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Freida Taylor Clanin.

Survivors include his sisters, Virginia Taylor Booher and husband, Clarence, and Melynda Taylor; and a brother, Gary Taylor.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Bailey Cemetery, 24190 Hampshire Dr., Bristol, Va., with Dr. Austin Cook officiating.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 18, 2021.
I worked with James at VDOT for many years. He was a special person and so kind. He will be missed by many. My sympathies and prayers to the family.
Paula Peters
Work
June 19, 2021
He will be missed by his family. May the Lord be with them.
C.W. Wiseman
Friend
June 19, 2021
I am most stunned by Jame's passing. I just ran into him probably not more than 2 or 3 weeks ago at Sam's & we stood and talked for it had been some time since our path had crossed. James was always a very nice person to know. Now that God has called him home, I am even more thankful that we ran into each other after so many years has passed for it was a pleasure seeing and talking to him again. I am sorry for your loss but rejoice in his awaiting and rewarding address of "Beulah Land, Sweet Beulah Land" residing with his awaiting Creator, our Lord and Savior. It doesn't get any better than that.
Delores (Roark) Still
Friend
June 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. So sorry for your loss. James was a good man, always knew him to be straight up. Godspeed my friend, see you down the road.
Larry W. Akers
Friend
June 18, 2021
We were saddened to hear of James passing. He had a huge heart and frequently stopped by our house to chat when the weather was nice. James will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Uplifting his family and closest friends in prayers during this difficult time.
Beth & Tony Hobbs
Friend
June 18, 2021
Praying for God's comfort over the family and may each hold dear the memories of their loved one. Walter "wap" pennington
walter pennington
Work
June 18, 2021
Marvin Diamond
June 18, 2021
