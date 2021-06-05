Menu
James Baker "Wormy" Wassum
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
James "Wormy" Baker Wassum

December 5, 1938 - June 3, 2021

MARION, Va.

James "Wormy" Baker Wassum, age 82, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va.

James Wassum was a one and only, and the world should be thankful. You couldn't meet James and not like him after just a few minutes of conversation. He loved Jesus, his family, and most everybody else. James retired from Coffman Stairs after 38 years of service. The mold was broken after James, and he will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Ruth Ellen Wassum; wife, Louise Martin Wassum; sister, Marie Fuchini; and daughter, Dianne Martin and husband, Gary.

James is survived by his son, Donnie Wassum and fiancée, Mashasta, of Marion, Va.; daughter, Teresa Odum and husband, Larry, of Tazewell, Va.; stepson, David Sheets of Sugar Grove, Va.; stepdaughter, Donna Anderson of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Charlene Martin and husband, Phil, of Enterprise, Ala.; eight grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren, including special step-great-grandchild, Jaiden Kirk; several nieces and nephews; life long friend, Roger Hall of Chilhowie, Va.; and special friends, Howard and Marie Dalton of Galax, Va.

The family is thankful for the 3rd floor nursing staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center and the nurses and doctors at Smyth County Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mike Sage. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.

To share memories of James Baker Wassum please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for James's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street, Marion, VA
Jun
6
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street, Marion, VA
Jun
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery
4410 Lee Highway, Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
