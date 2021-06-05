James "Wormy" Baker Wassum
December 5, 1938 - June 3, 2021
MARION, Va.
James "Wormy" Baker Wassum, age 82, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va.
James Wassum was a one and only, and the world should be thankful. You couldn't meet James and not like him after just a few minutes of conversation. He loved Jesus, his family, and most everybody else. James retired from Coffman Stairs after 38 years of service. The mold was broken after James, and he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Ruth Ellen Wassum; wife, Louise Martin Wassum; sister, Marie Fuchini; and daughter, Dianne Martin and husband, Gary.
James is survived by his son, Donnie Wassum and fiancée, Mashasta, of Marion, Va.; daughter, Teresa Odum and husband, Larry, of Tazewell, Va.; stepson, David Sheets of Sugar Grove, Va.; stepdaughter, Donna Anderson of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Charlene Martin and husband, Phil, of Enterprise, Ala.; eight grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren, including special step-great-grandchild, Jaiden Kirk; several nieces and nephews; life long friend, Roger Hall of Chilhowie, Va.; and special friends, Howard and Marie Dalton of Galax, Va.
The family is thankful for the 3rd floor nursing staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center and the nurses and doctors at Smyth County Community Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mike Sage. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 5, 2021.