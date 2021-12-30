James Judson Blackley Worth
December 11, 1927 - December 27, 2021
James Judson Blackley Worth, age 94, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on December 27, 2021, peacefully, in his home.
He was a graduate of Augusta Military Academy in Fort Defiance, Va., and a veteran of World War II who served in the Army Air Corps from 1945 to 1947. James earned a BS degree in Meteorology from Pennsylvania State University, and an MS degree in Meteorology from Michigan State University. Throughout his life, he worked as an Industrial Engineer, Geophysics Laboratory Director, Vice President of Engineering and Physical Sciences, President and General Manager, and as an Environmental Consultant. He was the President and Camp Director at Camp Minnehaha, in W.Va. for 30 years.
He lived an intrepid life, always had stories to tell, loved to restore old clocks, and had a great deal of friends. He is loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, George Harmer Blackley and Madalyn Tonkin Blackley Worth, James was preceded in death by his son, Judson Worth, who was laid to rest earlier this month.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Sarah Worth; daughter-in-law, Margaret Worth; daughter, Becky Worth-Jones and husband, Roscoe Worth-Jones; son, James Worth and wife, Nancy Worth; 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
