Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Judson Blackley Worth
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
James Judson Blackley Worth

December 11, 1927 - December 27, 2021

James Judson Blackley Worth, age 94, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on December 27, 2021, peacefully, in his home.

He was a graduate of Augusta Military Academy in Fort Defiance, Va., and a veteran of World War II who served in the Army Air Corps from 1945 to 1947. James earned a BS degree in Meteorology from Pennsylvania State University, and an MS degree in Meteorology from Michigan State University. Throughout his life, he worked as an Industrial Engineer, Geophysics Laboratory Director, Vice President of Engineering and Physical Sciences, President and General Manager, and as an Environmental Consultant. He was the President and Camp Director at Camp Minnehaha, in W.Va. for 30 years.

He lived an intrepid life, always had stories to tell, loved to restore old clocks, and had a great deal of friends. He is loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, George Harmer Blackley and Madalyn Tonkin Blackley Worth, James was preceded in death by his son, Judson Worth, who was laid to rest earlier this month.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Sarah Worth; daughter-in-law, Margaret Worth; daughter, Becky Worth-Jones and husband, Roscoe Worth-Jones; son, James Worth and wife, Nancy Worth; 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to share sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of James Judson Blackley Worth is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276)623-2700.

Farris Funeral Service

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
From all of us from AMA we would like to let you know we will honor his life at our founders day ceremony at school. May the blessings of his life remain with each of his friends
Gordon Metz
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results