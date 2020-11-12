Jane Slusher Williams
Jane Slusher Williams, a resident of Floyd County since birth, with the exception of several years in Garrett Park, Maryland, and more recently Snyder Nursing Home in Salem, passed away on November 3, 2020, at the age of 85.
Jane is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Lane and Mina Slusher of Kansas; special sister-in-law, Nadine Slusher of Floyd; son and daughter-in-law, Michael K. and Jackie Williams of Canton, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa W. and Eddie Worth of Floyd; grandchildren, Jason M. Oury of Newport, Tenn., Jessica K. Oury Kellogg (David) of Floyd, Jacob Estrada, husband of the late granddaughter, Jordan Oury Estrada of Newport, Tenn., Aaron Williams, and Claire Williams of Canton, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Colton Ryder Oury and Aurora Jane Estrada of Newport, Tenn. She was also blessed with many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and cousins.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, George and Callie Slusher; husband, Deward T. Williams; brother, Maurice T. Slusher; and sister, Betty Mannon.
In younger days, Jane was a bank manager, a Camp Bright Star cook, nurse, and mom to a lot of summer camp kids that missed their parents. More recently, Jane was a devoted volunteer at Angels in the Attic, a hard working gardener and yard perfectionist, proud grandmother, and still a great cook!
Jane enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren with her baking, as she was always baking, and whatever activities they wanted to do. She enjoyed making crafts including growing her own gourds to create beautiful bowls, making quilts, learning how to make shaker wooden baskets and even painting. She loved a craft show.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Alzheimer's Society and are greatly appreciated.
