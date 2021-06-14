Menu
Janet Kay Lyons
FUNERAL HOME
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - West Orange Chapel
1400 Matthew Paris Blvd.
Ocoee, FL
Janet Kay Lyons

April 8, 1959 - June 9, 2021

Janet Kay Lyons, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, following a lengthy battle with a chronic illness.

She was born in Abingdon, Virginia, the daughter of Dana Brooks Lyons and the late Bill Lyons. She grew up in St. Paul, Virginia, moving to Orlando in her adult life, where she remained for more than 40 years. For the past 20 years, she worked at The Fletcher Law Firm for employer and friend Hubert Fletcher.

Janet is survived by four sons, Michael Fazzolare, Andrew Fazzolare and wife, Sabrina, Peter Fazzolare and Daniel Fazzolare; three grandchildren, Andrew, Luke and Mia Fazzolare all of Orlando; her mother, Dana Brooks Lyons of St. Paul, Va.; brother, Mike Lyons and wife, Darlene of Bristol, Tenn.; three nieces, Allyson Lyons Lowe (Forrest) Nashville, Tenn., Alexandra Lyons Miller (Nathan) Memphis, Tenn., Andrea Lyons, Knoxville, Tenn.

DeGusipe Funeral Home, West Orange Chapel, 1400 Matthew Paris Blvd., Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 295-2273 is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - West Orange Chapel
1400 Matthew Paris Blvd., Ocoee, FL
Jun
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - West Orange Chapel
1400 Matthew Paris Blvd., Ocoee, FL
Jun
14
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Park
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, FL
Funeral services provided by:
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - West Orange Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family get you all through this rough time. God bless your family.
Bert and Jeannie Peterson
School
June 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Janet´s passing! Sending prayers and hugs.
Jo&Danny Mays
School
June 14, 2021
