Janet Kay Lyons



April 8, 1959 - June 9, 2021



Janet Kay Lyons, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, following a lengthy battle with a chronic illness.



She was born in Abingdon, Virginia, the daughter of Dana Brooks Lyons and the late Bill Lyons. She grew up in St. Paul, Virginia, moving to Orlando in her adult life, where she remained for more than 40 years. For the past 20 years, she worked at The Fletcher Law Firm for employer and friend Hubert Fletcher.



Janet is survived by four sons, Michael Fazzolare, Andrew Fazzolare and wife, Sabrina, Peter Fazzolare and Daniel Fazzolare; three grandchildren, Andrew, Luke and Mia Fazzolare all of Orlando; her mother, Dana Brooks Lyons of St. Paul, Va.; brother, Mike Lyons and wife, Darlene of Bristol, Tenn.; three nieces, Allyson Lyons Lowe (Forrest) Nashville, Tenn., Alexandra Lyons Miller (Nathan) Memphis, Tenn., Andrea Lyons, Knoxville, Tenn.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 14, 2021.