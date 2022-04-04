Menu
Janice Clayton Mann
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
Janice Clayton Mann

November 11, 1935 - April 2, 2022

Janice Clayton Mann, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Abingdon, Va.

She was born on November 11, 1935, to Leland and Jewel Clayton in New Albany, Mississippi. She was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she dearly loved her ladies Sunday School Class, and was known for her southern cooking. Most of her life, she enjoyed sewing and gardening, and was an award-winning artist.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a brother Glen Clayton.

Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Robert Mann; her son, Ronald Mann (Joy); daughter, Donna Loving (David); daughter, Melanie Woodrow (John); six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special Thanks to Kindred Hospice and to Commonwealth Senior Living for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church in Glade Spring. Funeral services will follow at the church with the Rev. David Gary and the Rev. John Woodrow officiating. A committal service will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Andrew Mann, Clayton Brown, Chris Williams, David Loving, Garland Baker, and Freddy Overbay serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Ed Naff.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Janice Clayton Mann is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA, 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 4, 2022.
