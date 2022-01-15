Janice Catron Reed
April 23, 1938 - January 13, 2022
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Janice Catron Reed, age 83, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va.
Janice graduated from Marion Senior High School in 1956. She worked at Lemon Transport, the Smyth County Sheriff's Office and as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Valley Health Care Center. Janice was a wonderful mother and a loving wife to Gary who said "I lost not only my wife, but my best friend." She loved her family dearly; they came first in all things - that's the best that can be said about her. Janice also enjoyed music and camping.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Eva Reavis; parents, LeRoy and Ina Catron; brother, Jess Catron; and sister, Debbie Martin.
Janice is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Gary Reed; two daughters, Tena Rhea and Sandra Snaden; two sisters, Linda Martin and Barbara Griffits; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. A private burial will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or a donation in her memory may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 15, 2022.