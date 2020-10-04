Menu
Janice Trent Gilpin
1930 - 2020
March 23, 1930 - October 2, 2020

Janice Trent Gilpin, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.

She was born on March 23, 1930, in St. Paul, Va., a daughter of the late Richard and Mabel Arline Carpenter Trent. Janice retired from the Wise County School System and was a member of South Bristol United Methodist Church. She was a member of the YMCA Bristol, Va., Show Choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hurst Lee Gilpin.

Survivors include her children, Fred Gilpin and wife, Song, Leigh Cumbow and Jan Johnson; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Frank Trent, Dora McReynolds, Phyllis Garverick, Richard Trent Jr., Harry Trent, and Ely Trent.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Ray Amos officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Weaver Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
5
Graveside service
Mountain View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
