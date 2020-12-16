Janie May Thomason Cross
July 4, 1955 - December 14, 2020
Janie May Thomason Cross, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, December 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 4, 1955, in Elizabethton, Tenn., to the late Dayton Oscar and Bessie Arwood Thomason. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Thomason, Gene Thomason and Terry Thomason.
Janie loved the Lord with all her heart, and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Gary Cross; brother, Jackie Thomason and wife, Charlene; several nieces and nephews; and special dog, Taco.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Coy Webb officiating. Immediately following the service, the committal and interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Karen Taylor, Miranda Webb and Tim Ketchum for their loving care of Janie during her last days.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Janie and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.