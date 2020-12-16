Menu
Janie May Thomason Cross
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Janie May Thomason Cross

July 4, 1955 - December 14, 2020

Janie May Thomason Cross, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, December 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 4, 1955, in Elizabethton, Tenn., to the late Dayton Oscar and Bessie Arwood Thomason. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Thomason, Gene Thomason and Terry Thomason.

Janie loved the Lord with all her heart, and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Gary Cross; brother, Jackie Thomason and wife, Charlene; several nieces and nephews; and special dog, Taco.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Coy Webb officiating. Immediately following the service, the committal and interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Karen Taylor, Miranda Webb and Tim Ketchum for their loving care of Janie during her last days.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Janie and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home
Bristol, TN
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home
Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
i am so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you she was a very sweet person
pam rosenbalm
December 19, 2020
All of us at Goodwill on State Street are deeply sorry for your loss. We´re all praying for you and your family that God will give you comfort. We will miss her.
Goodwill on State St
December 18, 2020
So very sorry about Janie's passing. All who knew her will miss her. I know I will miss her. She was a great friend. Gary, I pray for God to give you comfort, peace, guidance and strength during this difficult time.
Phoebie Nunn
December 16, 2020
