Jason Thorne Lovins
April 17, 2022
Jason Thorne Lovins of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Suzanne Lovins; his parents, Steve and Linda Lovins; brother, Lance Lovins; two special nieces, Skyler and Summer Lovins; uncles, David Fuller, Ronny Fuller (Pam), Mike Fuller (Kerry), Jeff Fuller(Sherry), Ken Lovins, and Jeff Lovins (Vicki); aunts, Marie Lockhart, Jane Fleenor and Judy McKee; along with many special cousins and friends.
Thorne was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Earl and Ethel Haga Lovins; maternal grandparents, Orville and Helen Jackson Fuller; aunts, Sheila Wagner and Darlene Fuller; and uncles, Fred Wagner, Doug Fuller, Dean Lovins and cousin, Darren Wagner.
Thorne loved the Lord and his Country and served proudly in the United States Army during Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraq Freedom and Desert Storm. He was a God-fearing man and always put others before himself and always included the Veterans and Homeless in his prayers. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
The family will receive friends at Akard Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn., from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Dan Birchfield officiating. Burial will follow at the High Point Cemetery in Bristol, Va., with Military honors conducted by Virginia VFW National Funeral Honors. Pallbearers will be Lance Lovins, Jeff Fuller, Ronny Fuller, Chad Fuller, Seth McKee, Jay Petty, E.A. Woodby, and Corey Woodby. Honorary Pallbearers will David Fuller and Mike Fuller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity
.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is honored to be serving the Lovins Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2022.