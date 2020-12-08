JB PerryOctober 4, 1943 - November 20, 2020JB Perry, 77, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a lengthy illness.JB was born on October 4, 1943, to John and Nancy Perry. He was an Army Veteran in the 912th Division. Later in life he retired from the Army and began his career doing construction and remolding work. He worked in this field for many years and finally retired. He was so loved and will be greatly missed by so many.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nancy Perry; brothers, Harold "Bud" Perry and Vernon Perry Sr.; father-in-law, Hugh Bowers; mother-in-law, Mary Etta Bowers; and sister-in-law, Joyce Jones.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 53 years, Susie Perry of the home; daughter, Jada Hicks of Bluff City; his pride and joy, his grandson, Jordan Hicks of Bluff City; sister, Mae Jo Pierson; sister-in-law, Brenda (James) Russell; several nieces and nephews; and his very best friend, fellow Army prankster, Fred Johnson.Funeral services will be held and announced at a later date.Trinity Memorial Centers