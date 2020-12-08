Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jb Perry
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Trinity Memorial Centers
1221 Stewball Cir
Kingsport, TN
JB Perry

October 4, 1943 - November 20, 2020

JB Perry, 77, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

JB was born on October 4, 1943, to John and Nancy Perry. He was an Army Veteran in the 912th Division. Later in life he retired from the Army and began his career doing construction and remolding work. He worked in this field for many years and finally retired. He was so loved and will be greatly missed by so many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nancy Perry; brothers, Harold "Bud" Perry and Vernon Perry Sr.; father-in-law, Hugh Bowers; mother-in-law, Mary Etta Bowers; and sister-in-law, Joyce Jones.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 53 years, Susie Perry of the home; daughter, Jada Hicks of Bluff City; his pride and joy, his grandson, Jordan Hicks of Bluff City; sister, Mae Jo Pierson; sister-in-law, Brenda (James) Russell; several nieces and nephews; and his very best friend, fellow Army prankster, Fred Johnson.

Funeral services will be held and announced at a later date.

Trinity Memorial Centers

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trinity Memorial Centers
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trinity Memorial Centers.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Susie, I am truly sorry about the death of JB. He was so much fun in school and witty. Gordon is forever telling me fun stories of him in elementary school. We pray God is giving you peace and comfort at this time. Sorry that we just now saw this in the obits. Sincerely, Gordon and Billie Lowrie Mills
Billie Mills
December 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss JB did lots of work for me
HAROLD/ BRENDA LEONARD
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results