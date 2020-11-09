Menu
Jean Barrett
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1937
DIED
November 7, 2020
Jean Barrett

July 5, 1937 - November 7, 2020

MARION, Va.

Jean C. Barrett, age 83, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Carrington Place in Wytheville, Va.

Jean was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Paul Gillespie and Marie Long Gillespie and was preceded in death by her husband, Garvey Barrett; son, Curtis W. Barrett; grandson, Bryan Whitworth; brother, Neil Gillespie.

She was a member of the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church and had volunteered with the Guardian Angel Program. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed her trips to Walmart, playing cards and Monopoly with her family. She loved Christmas and playing pranks on her family.

Survivors include daughter, Joy Whitworth and husband, Steve; son, Keith E. Barrett; grandchildren, Jeremy Barrett and wife, Heather, Justin Whitworth and wife, Jewel, Lindsay Marshall and husband, John, Asma F. I. Whitworth; great- grandchildren, Brianna Whitworth, Annaleigh Whitworth, Hannah Marshall; brother, Johnny Gillespie and wife, Dorothy; many beloved friends, nieces, nephews; special friends, David and Barbara Ivey; the loving caregivers at Carrington Place in Wytheville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. The service will be live streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Barrett family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Nov
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
Joy,

We just learned of your mother's death through Facebook. We wanted to express our sympathy to you and the rest of your family over the death of your mother. Jean was such a nice person and we enjoyed the times that we were able to be with her. Just know that our thoughts will be with you and the rest of your family during this difficult time. Take care and best wishes to all of you.

Love, Kay and Ron
Kay and Ron Smith
Friend
November 8, 2020
..........Joy & Steve & Family, With sympathy, mike & teresa...
Michael Snavely
November 8, 2020
Such a sweet lady! Love and prayers.
Carol Gillespie Zimoskii
Friend
November 8, 2020
Joy, I am so sorry for hear this. Bless your heart. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless and be with you all. Della and Sheila
Sheila Hagy
Friend
November 8, 2020
Johnny and Dorothy, and family: I’m so sorry to hear about your loss.. God bless you all.
Carol Blackwell
Friend
November 8, 2020
Joy, I’m so sorry about your Mom.I went into work this morning and was devastated when they told me. Just know that she was loved by many people and she was happy. She brought a lot of joy to many people. I sure will miss her. I’ll be praying for Gods comfort for you.
MJ Dunavan
November 7, 2020