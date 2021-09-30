Jean Ann Castle
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Jean Ann Fleenor Castle, 88, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2021. She passed peacefully at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on January 1, 1933, in Kopperston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Thomas G. and Goldie Spears Fleenor. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers Paul, Danny, and Tommy Fleenor; a sister, Nancy Dixon; and son-in-law, Ed Evans.
She met the love of her life, her husband Roy, in 1953 and moved to Dante, Virginia, the next year to start their life together. They lived the past 43 years in Castlewood. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served as the adult ladies' Sunday School teacher for 33 years. She also taught children's classes, organized years of church dinners, celebrations, and Christmas plays.
Jean lived her life to serve – her family, her church, and her community. She was always willing to help others and enjoyed cooking and hosting friends, missionaries, and church families in her home. She fed not only our bodies but our hearts and souls with her love, compassion, wisdom, and sense of humor. She had an infectious smile and a warm welcoming way that made everyone feel comfortable and loved. She deeply loved her family and the Lord.
A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Jean is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years, Roy F. Castle; two daughters, Pam Evans of Salem, Virginia, and Karen Stone and husband, Bruce, of Abingdon, Virginia; three grandchildren, Brooke Caldwell and husband, Jake, of Salem, Virginia, Erica Meade of Abingdon, Virginia, and Dillon Meade of Castlewood, Virginia; two great-grandsons, Kaleb Caldwell of Salem, Virginia, and Jacob Meade of Castlewood, Virginia; one sister, Charlotte Maynard of Oceana, West Virginia; and several beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Funeral services for Jean Ann Fleenor Castle will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Leonard Ferguson, the Rev. Don Savell, and the Rev. Randy Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Fred Buckles, Charlie Castle, Greg Elam, Michael "Pickle" Evans, Billy Hillman, and Ernie Meade. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Dickenson, Jess Hackney, Wade Holbrook, Larry Jones, and Jay Powers.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thanks to her caregivers Sheila Hall, Nancy Jackson, and Carol Courtney. Online condolences may be sent to the Castle family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 30, 2021.