Jeffery Lee Perdue
1952 - 2021
Jeffery Lee Perdue

December 19, 1952 - March 6, 2021

Jeffery Lee Perdue, 68, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

He was born on December 19, 1952, in Princeton, W.Va. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosie Curry and a special aunt, Catherine Curry.

Survivors include his brother, Carl Curry and wife, Jeannie; sons, Jason Purdue and Jeremy Purdue; and grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Atley.

Special thanks to Mountain View Retirement Home and Helping Hands Hospice for their wonderful and special care.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va., with the Rev. Danny Rhea officiating.

Share condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Princeton, WV
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.