Jeffrey W. "Jeff" Harris
January 15, 1953 - December 14, 2020
SALTVILLE, Va.
Jeffrey W. "Jeff" Harris, age 67, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va.
Jeff was a wonderful storyteller who loved to talk about his growing up days; especially deer, bear, coon and rabbit hunting tales. He was a loving dad and papaw who will be missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Katherine Farmer Harris; brothers, Roy Harris and Joe Harris; and sisters, Rosie Testerman, Ruth Sult and Mary Gillespie.
Jeff is survived by his daughter, Brandy Combs and husband, Justin, of Rich Valley, Va.; sons, Steve Harris and wife, Shannon, of Saltville, Va., and Jamie Harris and wife, Jeannie, of Berkley Spring, W.Va.; sisters, Dorothy Lamie of Saltville, Va., and Libby Horne of Atkins, Va.; brother, Ed Harris of Saltville, Va.; grandchildren, Kady Harris, Amy Harris, Darby Harris, Kaelyn, Preston Harris, Isaac Harris, Lakin Wyatt, and Josh Wyatt; special friend and mother of his children, Betty Strouth of Saltville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Ridgedale Cemetery, Ridgedale Road, Saltville, VA 24370, with Pastor Brian Cregger officiating and with Honorary pallbearers, Bruce Testerman, Billy Lamie, Josh Wyatt and Buddy Gillespie. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
