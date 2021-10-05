Jenetha Katy Thomas Blevins
Jenetha Katy Thomas Blevins, age 81, of Bristol, Tennessee, died at home surrounded by her family on October 2, 2021, from complications due to cancer.
Born in the Appalachian mountains in Haysi, Virginia, she was raised on a farm, the daughter of Japthea and Dorthula Thomas. Katy graduated from Haysi High School in 1958 and after graduation moved to Bristol, Virginia where she met Jack Blevins while waitressing at the Parkway Restaurant. They fell in love, married, and raised their family in Bristol. Katy's joyful and positive energy was infectious, and whether she was volunteering at her children's schools, or traveling the world with her husband, or spending countless hours enjoying life with her two grandsons, or attending bluegrass shows at the Crooked Road with her sisters those who met her never failed to notice her radiant joy and kindness. A member of First Assembly of God Church in Bristol Virginia since the 1960s, her faith was a comfort and guidance in her life.
Katy was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Jack Blevins; her sister, Lucille Thomas Hopkins; and her brother, Tony Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Randy Blevins of Memphis, Tenn.; daughter and son-in-law, Kim Blevins-Relleva and Brian F. Relleva of Nashville, Tenn.; her two beloved grandsons, Jack Guthrie Relleva of Chattanooga, Tenn., and J. Oskar Relleva of Nashville; sisters, Evelene Mullins, Juanita Hicks, and Theda Clay; and her much-loved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Oakely Cook Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Oakley Cook Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Carico officiating. The committal service and entombment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jack Relleva, Oskar Relleva, Brian Relleva, Mike Mumpower, Paul Mullins, and JK Hopkins. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Haysi High School Class of 1958.
The family respectfully requires masks to be worn at the visitation and funeral.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223, Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620, (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Blevins family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 5, 2021.