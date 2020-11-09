Jenny Marie Price Lewis
October 6, 1928 - November 6, 2020
Jenny Marie Price Lewis, 92, of Alvarado in Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Washington County, Va. and had lived in Maryland for 20 years before moving back to Alvarado in 1983.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Homer Glen Price Sr.; two sons, Edward Price and Wayne Price; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Price; two sons-in-law, Bill Miller and Charles Cook; and three grandchildren, David Price, Debbie Keene, and Glen Price.
Marie especially enjoyed watching the hummingbirds, was a talented musician and loved playing the guitar and singing. She also enjoyed sewing, taking care of flowers, preparing meals from scratch and frequently visiting the Golden Corral for a meal with her husband, Ralph. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved going to her church, where she was a member, at Greenwood Freewill Baptist Church.
Marie is survived by her loving husband of fifteen years, Ralph A. Lewis; two sons, Homer Price Jr. and Charles A. Price and his wife, Dara; five daughters, Susan Miller, Patsy Gover and her husband, Ronald, Wanda Cook, Glenda Zepp and her husband, Greg, and Jenny Welch; two daughters-in-law, Mazie Price and Donna Price; 22 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Baumgardner officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in Alvarado, Va. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Greenwood Freewill Baptist Church, 26397 Denton Valley Road, Abingdon, VA 24211. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mrs. Lewis and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
Damascus, VA
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 9, 2020.