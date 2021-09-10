Menu
Jeremy Scott Webb
FUNERAL HOME
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main St
Bluff City, TN
Jeremy Scott Webb

Jeremy Scott Webb, age 50, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away at home on September 5, 2021. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lisa Webb and his dog, Gracie.

Scott was the co-owner/operator of Webb Trucking. He enjoyed spending time with friends, four wheeling, working on anything with wheels and most recently putting model trucks and cars together to display.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Webb.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his father, Jerry "Pogie" Webb of Bluff City; his sisters, Ella Frazier and husband, Barry, of Lexington, N.C., and Jessica Howell and husband, Brian, of Bluff City, Tenn.; stepson, Josh Johnson and wife, Brandy, of Kingsport, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Jace, Liam and Emma Johnson, whom he adored; nephews, Michael Frazier, Eli Frazier, Luke Howell, and Ledger Howell; and a niece, Laken Howell. He also had several special friends who will miss him terribly.

A service to honor the life of Jeremy Scott Webb will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel with the Reverend Jerry Russell officiating. Prior to the service, an open visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the family will formally receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City Chapel.

Everyone will go in procession following the service from the funeral home to Crumley Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Hank Sheppard, Josh Johnson, Brian Howell, Darren Berkley, Luke Howell, Jerry Langley, Johnny Webb and Jason Webb.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

The Webb family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main Street, Bluff, TN
Sep
12
Service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main Street, Bluff, TN
Sep
12
Service
3:00p.m.
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main Street, Bluff, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Scott's passing Lisa he was always nice to me and the girls at butter my biscuit thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Lucinda Lewis
September 13, 2021
Scott we have known you were just a young teenager. It is great to have you as a friend to our family.We are proud of your accomplishments and to know that having a friend for my son and grandson is a great honor. Elia we so sorry for your loss know that we will keep you and the families in our prayers. RIP our friend. We will miss you
Robert and Sandy Hunt
September 11, 2021
Sending love and prayers to Lisa, Pogie, and the rest of the family. Scott was a wonderful man and we enjoyed getting to know him and work with him!
Randy & Monnica Sproles
Friend
September 8, 2021
Deepest sympathy goes out to Lisa, Pogie Webb. And his sister's. . So sorry for your loss. Scott was a great guy and a friend he will never be forgotten. In our prayers
Billy and Marilyn Laws
September 8, 2021
Scott was one of a kind a great friend and great boss. I will forever miss him reast easy my friend.
Matt
Friend
September 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
H
September 7, 2021
