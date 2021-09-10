Jeremy Scott Webb
Jeremy Scott Webb, age 50, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away at home on September 5, 2021. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lisa Webb and his dog, Gracie.
Scott was the co-owner/operator of Webb Trucking. He enjoyed spending time with friends, four wheeling, working on anything with wheels and most recently putting model trucks and cars together to display.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Webb.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his father, Jerry "Pogie" Webb of Bluff City; his sisters, Ella Frazier and husband, Barry, of Lexington, N.C., and Jessica Howell and husband, Brian, of Bluff City, Tenn.; stepson, Josh Johnson and wife, Brandy, of Kingsport, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Jace, Liam and Emma Johnson, whom he adored; nephews, Michael Frazier, Eli Frazier, Luke Howell, and Ledger Howell; and a niece, Laken Howell. He also had several special friends who will miss him terribly.
A service to honor the life of Jeremy Scott Webb will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel with the Reverend Jerry Russell officiating. Prior to the service, an open visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the family will formally receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City Chapel.
Everyone will go in procession following the service from the funeral home to Crumley Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Hank Sheppard, Josh Johnson, Brian Howell, Darren Berkley, Luke Howell, Jerry Langley, Johnny Webb and Jason Webb.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
.
The Webb family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2021.