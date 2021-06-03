Jerry Barrett
December 17, 1944 - June 1, 2021
Jerry Lynn Barrett, age 76, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in a Bristol, Tennessee hospital.
He was born in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, the son of the late Dee Lynn and Katherine Johnson Barrett.
He was life long resident of the area and was a pastor and minister for several churches in the area. He was retired miner, member of the UMWA, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Survivors are his wife, Mary A. Barrett; daughter, Sherry Lynn Robinett and husband, Mark, of Pounding Mill, Virginia; son, Terry Lynn Barrett and wife, Celeste, of Pounding Mill, Virginia; sister, Rita Lawson and husband, Stacy, of St. Paul, Virginia; grandson, Wyatt Robinett and wife, Jordan, of Bristol, Virginia; and feline companion, Sylvestis.
Funeral services for Jerry Barrett will be conducted Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Doug Allen and the Rev. Buddy Herald officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Wyatt Robinett, Cecil Hess, Roy Barrett, James Stacy, and Jim Robinette. Friends may call after 6 p.m. Thursday evening, June 3, 2021, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, where evening services will begin at 7 p.m.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street, Richlands, VA 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.