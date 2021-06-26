Menu
Jerry Calhoun
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home
1125 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN
Jerry Calhoun

September 1, 1932 - June 24, 2021

Jerry D. Calhoun, 88, of Greeneville, Tenn., passed away peacefully early Thursday morning surrounded by his family.

He retired as manager of Belk in Greeneville, after a long career which began at the age of 17 in Bristol, Va. He was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.

He enjoyed Thursday night Checkers at Roby Center, antiques, fishing, going to car shows, and most important spending time with his family.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Alan Edwards of Johnson City; one granddaughter and husband, Lacey and Randy Constancio of Prattville, Ala.; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Joan Calhoun of Bristol, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Pauline "Polly" Lacy Calhoun; parents, Elmer and Nell Mae Calhoun; and sister and brother-in-law, Louise and James King.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Shumate officiating. Interment will follow in GraceLand Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the service on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home

Greeneville, Tennessee
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
3:30p.m.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home
1125 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN
Jun
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home
1125 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN
Jun
27
Interment
GraceLand Memorial Gardens.
TN
