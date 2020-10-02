Jerry Danny Elmore
November 7, 1950 - September 30, 2020
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Jerry Danny Elmore, age 69, of Meadowview, Va., went to his eternal home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 7, 1950, to the late Charles Monk Elmore and Ida Ruth Elmore of Saltville, Va.
Jerry graduated from Patrick Henry High school where he was a stand out varsity football player. Afterward he became a truck driver by trade until 2005 where he retired from KVAT- Food City, where he made many life long friends.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara Jean Elmore of Meadowview, Va.; two sons, Charles Robert Elmore and wife, Julie, of Greeneville, Tenn., and James Daniel Elmore and wife, Cora; two grandsons, Turner James Elmore and Corbin Dean Elmore of Abingdon, Va.; two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Goff of Abingdon, Va., and Revonda Duncan of Frankfort, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Spence and Pastor Mike Dixon officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. The family will also be receiving friends at their home until Saturday at 3 p.m.
Flowers are accepted, but donations may also be made to Mahanaim United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 310, Glade Spring, VA 24340.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical staff ICU 2 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, for the outstanding care and compassion to both Jerry and the family during this trying time. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jerry Danny Elmore family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370