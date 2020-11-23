Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerry Douglas Ramey
1953 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1953
DIED
November 21, 2020
Jerry Douglas Ramey

August 23, 1953 - November 21, 2020

MARION, Va.

Jerry Douglas Ramey, age 67, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Jerry was born in Buchannan County, to the late Earl and Loudean Looney Ramey. He was also preceded in death his son, Jerry Allen Ramey.

Jerry worked many years as a coal miner, and then went to work for Warren Charles Furniture. He and his wife Joan owned and operated Appletree Restaurant in Marion for 14 years. Jerry loved the Lord and going to church at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will deeply missed.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend for 47 years, Joan Yvonne Ramey; daughter and son-in-law and best mechanic, Christie Bailey and husband, Dennie, of Bristol; grandchildren, Blake Bailey and Savannah Lester; great-grandchildren, Noah and Nora Lester; brothers, Larry Ramey and wife, Regina, of Tazewell, Randy Ramey and wife, Rhonda, of Van Sant, Mike Ramey and wife, Julie, of Claypool Hill, and Gary Ramey and special friend, Colleen "Cookie" Shortridge, of Abingdon; sister, Jennifer Lambert and husband, Kevin, of Bristol; special friends, Warren Charles, Teddy Wolford, and David Howell; special nephew he loved dearly, Patrick Raines; his second daughter, Precious, and many other loving family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins, with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Gary Harless officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020, at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Ramey family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church
, Atkins, Virginia
Nov
25
Interment
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Joan
I am so sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. You and your family will be in my prayers. I always have loved you.
Debbie Overbay
Friend
November 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dennis Hall
Friend
November 22, 2020
Cynthia Looney Gamble
Family
November 22, 2020