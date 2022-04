Jerry Elgene French, D.D.S.February 10, 1948 - April 14, 2022ABINGDON, Va.Jerry Elgene French, D.D.S., 74, passed away on April 14, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.Service details will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Dr. French.Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210