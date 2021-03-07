Menu
Jerry Kent Hodge
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Jerry Kent Hodge

January 16,1939 - March 1, 2021

Jerry Kent Hodge, age 82, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on January 16, 1939, to Ivan and Rhonda Mae Nave Hodge. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jo Hardin, Charlotte Morris, Jonnie "Suzi" Davey; and brother, Joel Hodge.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Kim Hatcher and Holly Hodge; son, Michael Scott Hodge; brother, Ronnie "Sooner" Hodge; and his fur babies, Midnight and JoJo that loved him dearly.

He served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper; played in the minor league baseball after being discharged from the Army. Jerry was an avid Big Tennessee Vols Fan, golfer and had retired from H.T. Hackney.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to the 2nd floor staff at NHC Healthcare of Bristol and Amanda and Lynn of Caris Hospice for their care.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with the Rev. Roy Amos Jr. officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Boone Dam VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Keith Hobbs, Richard Hobbs, Sam Burroughs, Corky Brownlee, Phil Mangano, and Chris Bare.

A celebration of life will be conducted after the service at Bristol Hotel.

Castle Mortuary Service is helping the Hodge family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mountain Home National Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy for your loss. I will cherish the memories, when visiting from Florida. Uncle Jerry always had a joke and smile.
Cindy Prosser
March 9, 2021
We will miss u dad we loved our time together two years ago this three weeks were the best we love u with all our hearts
Scott and julia hodge
March 8, 2021
My heart is broke I have no words just how much he will be missed I will always remember his smile and big blue eyes my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time rip in peace my dear Jerry
Martha leftwich
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pam Canter
March 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scott lindsey
Family
March 6, 2021
