Jerry Kent HodgeJanuary 16,1939 - March 1, 2021Jerry Kent Hodge, age 82, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, after a lengthy illness.He was born on January 16, 1939, to Ivan and Rhonda Mae Nave Hodge. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jo Hardin, Charlotte Morris, Jonnie "Suzi" Davey; and brother, Joel Hodge.Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Kim Hatcher and Holly Hodge; son, Michael Scott Hodge; brother, Ronnie "Sooner" Hodge; and his fur babies, Midnight and JoJo that loved him dearly.He served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper; played in the minor league baseball after being discharged from the Army. Jerry was an avid Big Tennessee Vols Fan, golfer and had retired from H.T. Hackney.The family wishes to give a special thank you to the 2nd floor staff at NHC Healthcare of Bristol and Amanda and Lynn of Caris Hospice for their care.A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with the Rev. Roy Amos Jr. officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Boone Dam VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Keith Hobbs, Richard Hobbs, Sam Burroughs, Corky Brownlee, Phil Mangano, and Chris Bare.A celebration of life will be conducted after the service at Bristol Hotel.Castle Mortuary Service is helping the Hodge family.