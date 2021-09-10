Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Scyphers
FUNERAL HOME
Sturgill Funeral Home - Wise
1621 Norton Road SW
Wise, VA
Jerry Scyphers

Jerry Scyphers, 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Laurels in Norton, Va.

Jerry grew up in Gunnings, Tenn. and graduated from Virginia High School in Bristol, Va. He worked for Piggly Wiggly until moving to Norton to manage the J&M supermarket in downtown Norton. He owned and operated Jerry's Market on Main Street in Wise, Va. and subsequently Cabs Donuts in Norton, Va. Jerry knew many people in and around Wise County and was liked by all. His interest included fishing, the stock market, spending time with family and racing.

Jerry is preceded in death by this mother, Maxine Scott Scyphers; father, James Franklin Scyphers; brother, Carl Scyphers; and sister, Vivian Bunn.

Jerry is survived by a sister, Birdie Stewart; three children, Tracy Jones, Lisa Stidham and Jackye Sams (Roger); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a very special friend, Betty King; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In respecting his wishes the family will not be having a funeral and will be having a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Southwest Virginia Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund - 671 HWY 58 East, Norton, VA 24273.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sturgill Funeral Home - Wise
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sturgill Funeral Home - Wise.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.