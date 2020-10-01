Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerry William Strouth
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Jerry William Strouth

September 1, 1949 - September 28, 2020

Jerry William Strouth, 71, of Bristol, Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee, to the late Joe H. and Katherine Ruth Strouth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Strouth, and one sister, Hilda Cardwell.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of the Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee area. He worked for Barkers Supermarket, Thrifty, and Georgia Pacific before becoming self-employed. Jerry was involved in the car racing industry for many years, drag racing, stock car racing and sprint car racing. He enjoyed football, racing, riding motorcycles and hanging out with his friends.

Surviving family members include the mother of his children, friend and final caregiver, Karen Strouth; their daughter, Candy Finkle and husband, Mike; their sons, Roy Strouth and wife, Amy and Randy Strouth, all of Bristol, Virginia. Jerry is also survived by a daughter, Marissa Leclerc, of Kingsport, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan Skeens, of Bristol, Virginia; two brothers, Charles Strouth, of Bristol, Tennessee, and James Strouth of Bristol, Virginia; several nieces, nephews and many special friends.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Mark Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, October 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Mask will be required.

The family would like to express a special thank you to sister-in-law, Phyllis and Elite Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elite Hospice, 415 Scott Street, Bristol, VA 24201.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sorry to hear about Jerry!
gary vanover
September 30, 2020