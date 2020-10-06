Menu
Jeryl Atwell
1976 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1976
DIED
October 4, 2020
Jeryl Atwell

March 18, 1976 - October 4, 2020

MARION, Va.

Jeryl Clay Atwell, age 44, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va.

Jeryl was born in Wythe County, Va., to the late Douglas Dean Atwell and Clara Osborne Atwell and was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Atwell Jr. Life for Jeryl was a struggle at times, but he truly never gave up. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Survivors include his wife, Colleen Michelle Atwell; son, Austin Atwell and fiancée, Megan Schlayer; grandson, Thomas Atwell; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to services.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Atwell family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2020.
Edward Garzon
Friend
October 5, 2020
Jeryl,You were such a sweet guy.Carlos and I had so many funny memories from when you would come visit.We will be praying for Collen and Austin and his family to bring them peace.
Jane Maxwell
Friend
October 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all
Ronnie and Karen Jones
Family
October 5, 2020
Rip u wete a great guy now u can fly with your mom and angel
Norma Whitt
Neighbor
October 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Jeryl was a kind man and will be missed by so many that knew. Thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
Shirley Calahan
Friend
October 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tina Goodman
October 5, 2020
So very sorry to read about Jeryl. Praying for comfort and peace for the family and friends. Rest in peace, Jeryl.
Danny & Becky Parks
Friend
October 5, 2020
Dear Family
So very sorry to hear of the passing of Jeryl
Thoughts and prayers for the family.
May God surround you His peace, comfort and strength
God Bless
Lonnie and Patsy Thomas
Friend
October 5, 2020
I am lighting this candle to remember my neighbor Jeryl and to let his wife know that I won't forget about him! He was a good man.
Barbara J. Howard
Neighbor
October 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike and Wanda Newman
Friend
October 5, 2020