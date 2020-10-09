Jess Johnson Jr.
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Jess Johnson, 76, long-time Castlewood and St. Paul funeral director and co-founder and co-owner of Castlewood Funeral Home since 1991, died at his home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The complete obituary and funeral arrangements will be announced later in October. Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family on our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 9, 2020.