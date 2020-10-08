Jesse Clarence Weddle
Jesse Clarence Weddle, 72, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, after a hard and difficult battle with cancer. Jesse was born on October 18, 1947, to Levi Jesse and Virginia Davis Weddle. He was preceded in death by his parents and baby sister, Geraldine.
JC is survived by his daughter, Julie Weddle; siblings, Leo Weddle, Ester Marshall, Dreama Flinchum, Posy Weddle (Rita), and Larry Weddle; and nephews and nieces, Danny Weddle, Michael Weddle, Sherman Weddle, Gary Howell, Wanda Howell and Mark Flinchum.
Left to cherish his memories include his caregivers, niece, Wanda Howell, Michelle Harris, and his brother, Posy who always made themselves available for JC's care, anytime day or night. The family is grateful to his care team of devoted doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Elkins Radiation Oncology group, Mt, Airy Hematology Oncology Center, and Heritage Hall Blacksburg who all provided loving care for JC. JC had wonderful and caring neighbors who would stop by to visit and bring meals. He truly enjoyed your company, as well as the care and compassion shown him.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Topeco Cemetery with Pastor Joe Cox and Phillip Cox officiating.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.