Jesse Herman Combs Jr.
October 25, 1934 - October 10, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Jesse Herman Combs Jr., 85, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab.
Services at this time are incomplete and will be announced in Monday's edition.
.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 11, 2020.