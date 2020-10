Jesse Herman Combs Jr.October 25, 1934 - October 10, 2020ABINGDON, Va.Jesse Herman Combs Jr., 85, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab.Services at this time are incomplete and will be announced in Monday's edition.Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Combs.FROST FUNERAL HOME250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210