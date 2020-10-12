Jesse "Jay" Herman Combs Jr.
ABINGDON, Va.
Jesse "Jay" Herman Combs Jr., age 85, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Green Spring Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Jon Elliott Martin officiating. A committal service will follow the funeral at Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery, Abingdon, Va.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services inside, to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Spring Presbyterian Church 22007 Green Springs Church Rd, Abingdon, VA 24211 or Mountain View United Methodist Church 20241 Green Springs Rd Abingdon, VA 24211
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Combs.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.