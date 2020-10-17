Jessee "Jess" James Johnson Jr.
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Jess Johnson, 76, long time Castlewood and St. Paul Funeral Director and co-founder of Castlewood Funeral Home since 1991, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, funeral services for Jess Johnson will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with Pastor Jim Pratt and Pastor Travis Price officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and again from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia, following the same restrictions. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. The service will be live-streamed on the Castlewood Funeral Home Facebook page starting a few minutes prior to the service, https://www.facebook.com/castlewoodfuneralhome

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Gideon's International, Memorial Bible Program at P.O. Box 2002, Lebanon, VA 24266, or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. The funeral service will be available to view on our website at a later date. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

