Jewel Mae Haga Blevins
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Jewel Mae Haga Blevins

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Jewel Mae Haga Blevins, 95, passed on to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born December 12, 1924 to Herman and Tina Mae Haga in Marion, Va.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Roger Dale (Kay) Blevins, Covington, Ga.; daughter, Judith Traynham (William), Mechanicsville, Va.; brother, Herman (Bud) Haga, Jacksonville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Mattie Haga, Marion, Va.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.

Those who predecease her are her parents; husband, Thier Lee Blevins; siblings, Doris (Dot) Winebarger, Margaret Haga Johnson, Monroe (Sonny) Haga and Charmie Haga Blevins; sister-in-law, Marie Haga; brothers-in-law, Larry Winebarger, Bascom Johnson and Clifton Blevins.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Cleghorn Cemetery with the Rev. Wesley Eller officiating. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com.

Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins Family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Cleghorn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy and Roger, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. Prayers for all of your family.
Deborah Cregger Carter
December 10, 2020
