Jewel Mae Haga Blevins
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Jewel Mae Haga Blevins, 95, passed on to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born December 12, 1924 to Herman and Tina Mae Haga in Marion, Va.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Roger Dale (Kay) Blevins, Covington, Ga.; daughter, Judith Traynham (William), Mechanicsville, Va.; brother, Herman (Bud) Haga, Jacksonville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Mattie Haga, Marion, Va.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.
Those who predecease her are her parents; husband, Thier Lee Blevins; siblings, Doris (Dot) Winebarger, Margaret Haga Johnson, Monroe (Sonny) Haga and Charmie Haga Blevins; sister-in-law, Marie Haga; brothers-in-law, Larry Winebarger, Bascom Johnson and Clifton Blevins.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Cleghorn Cemetery with the Rev. Wesley Eller officiating. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
.
Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.