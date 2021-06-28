Jim Burkett
April 13, 1943 - June 26, 2021
MARION, Va.
Jim Burkett, age 78, left this world a little emptier and filled heaven a lot sooner than anyone expected on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home in Marion, Va.
Jim was larger than life, always smiling, laughing or saying something that he shouldn't. Jim was a man who would do anything for you unless you were a sawed-off kind of something. He loved his family fiercely, especially the ones who called him Papaw. He loved his community and served in many capacities for the Marion Fire Department, including, Chief, with many years of faithful service to the Town of Marion and beyond. He loved farming and taking care of his horses with his friends. You could go on and on about the life of Jim. To say it best, there will never be another Big Jim Burkett. His presence will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Grace Burkett; sister, Phyllis Burkett Steele; and infant brother, Bobby Burkett.
Left to carry on his legacy of laughter, service and love, daughters, Missy Burkett Firebaugh and husband, Barry, Dee Dee Roberts and husband, Charlie, April Morgan and husband, Alan; son, Jimmy Goodpasture and wife, Heather all of Marion Va.; grandchildren, Grayson Jones, Hunter Paige Jones, Brady Roberts, Corey Morgan, Courtney Morgan, Jackson Goodpasture, Raylan Goodpasture; sister, Linda Lemons and husband, Larry of Dublin, Va.; niece, Deborah Steele Evans and husband Roy of Marion Va.; nephew, Matt Dean and wife, Tami of Dublin, Va.; great-nieces Morghan Hamm and Mayce Lee; special friend and personal chef, Donna Day, Tim Henry, Sam Musick, Ernie Olinger, Bill Ogle, Dale Dunford, Jerry Breen and Phyllis Lambert
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Marion Fire Department, 231 Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354. A fireman's funeral followed by a final ride will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Parking will be available on Main Street and a transit will be provided from the Seaver-Brown parking area during the visitation.
