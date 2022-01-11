Jimmie Glenn "Jim" Hash
November 18, 1931 - January 8, 2022
MARION, Va.
Jimmie "Jim" Glenn Hash, age 90, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Smyth County Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Jim loved his family. He was married to Faye for 64 years and loved his boys and was crazy about the ones who called him Papaw. Jim loved to camp every weekend he could, fish, and hunt squirrels. When he wasn't outside enjoying himself, he was helping folks with their cars at Jennings and Warren Pontiac where he started working in 1968 upon moving to Marion. Jim retired after 30 years of service and enjoyed his time rocking babies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Virginia Hash; sister, Loretta Drake; and brothers, Lee Hash and Stanley Hash.
Jim is survived by his wife, Faye of Marion, Va.; sons, Kenny Hash, Tim Hash, and Chris Hash and wife, Jennifer, all of Marion; brother, Morris Hash and wife, Bonnie, of Adele Ga.; four grandchildren, Jason Hash, Casey Hash, Heather Hash Wilson, and Caden Hash; six great-grandchildren, Jake, Carson, Tripp, Georgia Kate, Landon, and Paizlee; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Harold and Norma Parks, Larry Parks, Gary and Brenda Hash, the Sturgill family, Joyce and Jerry Foust, the Dean family, and the rest of the Brunley Cove Campground family.
The family will receive friends, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver- Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Larry Parks officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Chilhowie, Va.
To share memories of Jimmie Glenn Hash, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Jim's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 11, 2022.