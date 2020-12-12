Jimmie Harlow Jones
May 21, 1941 - December 10, 2020
ATKINS, Va.
Jimmie Harlow Jones, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.
Jimmie was born in Crockett, Va., on May 21, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Jones and Francis Mercer Jones; siblings, Edward Jones, Walter Jones, Francis Jones, Mozelle Burgess, Darlene Duncan, Katherine Jones, and Ilene Jones; and a grandson, Brandon Aker.
Jimmie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. He also loved spending time riding thru Bear Creek, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 58 years, Jeanette Clyburn Jones; his six children, Donna Jean Pafford and husband, Sidney, Karen Louise Aker, Ruth Ann King and Jared Dill, Melissa May Callahan, Susan Marie Pruitt, and Anthony Jones; grandchildren, Joshua Pafford, Michael King, Chris King, Clayton Pruitt, Kiana King, Miranda Callahan, Lindsey Pruitt, Angela Patton, and Kalina Callahan; two brothers, Franklin Jones and Douglas Jones and wife, Joyce; six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Brother Barry Romans and Brother Terry Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at the Wassum Cemetery in Atkins. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Jones family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2020.