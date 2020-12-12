Menu
Jimmie Harlow Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Jimmie Harlow Jones

May 21, 1941 - December 10, 2020

ATKINS, Va.

Jimmie Harlow Jones, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.

Jimmie was born in Crockett, Va., on May 21, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Jones and Francis Mercer Jones; siblings, Edward Jones, Walter Jones, Francis Jones, Mozelle Burgess, Darlene Duncan, Katherine Jones, and Ilene Jones; and a grandson, Brandon Aker.

Jimmie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. He also loved spending time riding thru Bear Creek, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 58 years, Jeanette Clyburn Jones; his six children, Donna Jean Pafford and husband, Sidney, Karen Louise Aker, Ruth Ann King and Jared Dill, Melissa May Callahan, Susan Marie Pruitt, and Anthony Jones; grandchildren, Joshua Pafford, Michael King, Chris King, Clayton Pruitt, Kiana King, Miranda Callahan, Lindsey Pruitt, Angela Patton, and Kalina Callahan; two brothers, Franklin Jones and Douglas Jones and wife, Joyce; six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Brother Barry Romans and Brother Terry Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at the Wassum Cemetery in Atkins. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Jones family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
12
Interment
Wassum Cemetery
Atkins, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy on the loss of Mr. Jones. He was such a sweet gentleman when coming into the Urology office in Marion. Prayers for the family.
Sandra Hicks
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers for the family!
James & Amy Eversole
Friend
December 13, 2020
So Sorry for the loss of Uncle Jimmie.
Bobby & Linda Flinchum
Family
December 13, 2020
Dennis and Minnie Goodwin
Family
December 12, 2020
My heart hurts for your family! It's never easy to lose someone we love, and it's especially hard at this loving time of the year. May you find a measure of peace in the cherished memories you have of special times shared, and may you take comfort in the love of friends and family as you grieve this terrible loss.
Kathy Pruitt Hietala
December 11, 2020
Sorry to hear about your paw paw. I will be praying for you. LeeAnn
LeeAnn Roberts
December 11, 2020
Was sorry to hear about Mr. Jones passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May God comfort you. Rita and LeeAnn
Rita Roberts
December 11, 2020
