Jimmy Dale Starkey
September 17, 1957 - November 14, 2020
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Jimmy Dale Starkey, age 63, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Frost Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the area Life Saving Crews in memory of Jimmy Starkey.
We ask that everyone attending the service to please follow Covid guidelines set forth by the Governor of Virginia, to wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
Frost Funeral Home is honored to serve family of Jimmy Starkey.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 21, 2020.