Jimmy Ferd FletcherDecember 23, 1935 - January 8, 2022Jimmy Ferd Fletcher, age 86, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence.Funeral arrangements are incomplete.Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home 1912 West State St.,Bristol, TN (423)0989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Fletcher.