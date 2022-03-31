Jimmy Edward Goff
March 25, 1953 - March 29, 2022
Jimmy Edward Goff, age 69, of Saltville, Va., left the comfort of his home to go fishing in the streams of Glory, on March 29, 2022. Born on March 25, 1953, in Saltville, Va., to the late Willie Von Goff and Cloa Blevins Goff.
Jimmy always shared his sense of humor with others. He found his contentment in nature where he showed his skills as an avid hunter, fisherman, and explorer. His six grandchildren and one great grandson were the apple of his eye, and he was endlessly proud of them. Jimmy also loved his special fur friend, Gizmo, A.K.A., Fred.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Lee Goff.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sheila Kay Hockett Goff; his son, Brian Edward Goff; his two daughters, Pamela Sue Goff-Walters and her husband, Jonathan, and Alisha Goff; six grandchildren, Jonathan Goff (Kayla), Dalton Goff, Courtney and Caitlyn Walters, and Aubrey and Brooklyn Tolbert; great-grandson, Oliver Goff; three sisters, Rita Belcher (Dennis), Gerl Helton, and Irene Chapman (J.D.), special sister-in-law, Shirley Leedy Goff; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger O'Quinn officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home. A committal service will follow the funeral at Mt. Rose Cemetery with the Rev. O'Quinn officiating. Brian Goff, Jonathan Goff, Jonathan Walters, Dalton Goff, Kris Tolbert, and Pamela Goff-Walters will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Helton, Rick McCoy, Jack Hurd, and Tylor Bolling.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wythe Hospice.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.drhendersonfh.com
and signing the online guestbook. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jimmy Edward Goff family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 31, 2022.