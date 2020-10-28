Joan E. Barker Johnson
May 12, 1950 - October 27, 2020
Joan E. Barker Johnson, age 70, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Bristol to the late Tom and Ottie Barker. She was a graduated of John S. Battle High School.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Barker.
Survivors include her husband, Michael J. Johnson; her children, Michael J. Johnson II, Heather Lawson and husband, Jason, and Gary Johnson and wife, Jessica; two sisters, Donna Malone and husband, Bob, and Joyce Johnson and husband, Jack; two brothers, Wayne Barker and wife, Wanda, and Roger Barker and wife, Linda; two grandchildren, Addison Blake Johnson and Julia Gayle Simmons; and a sister-in-law, Ackie Barker.
A service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion, 515 Marion Ave., Bristol, TN 37620 or Girls Inc. of Bristol, 613 Highland Ave., Bristol, VA 24201.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800, is serving the Johnson family.
Akard Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.