Joan Nadine Scyphers Eldreth
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Joan Nadine Scyphers (Slagle) Eldreth

November 26, 1946 - September 23, 2020

Joan Nadine Scyphers (Slagle) Eldreth, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was born November 26, 1946 in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Neil and Vada Ferguson Scyphers, and she was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Joan worked as a purchasing agent for Kintronic Labs, and she attended Antioch Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Isaac Slagle. Surviving include her daughter, Nadine Slagle Tippie and husband, Lew; son, Sam Slagle and wife, Spring; grandchildren, Eva Slagle, Jonathan Slagle, Tirzah Slagle, and L.J. Tippie; sisters, Norma Pyle, Nancy Blackley and husband, Bob.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Silvan Mullins officiating. The burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.

The services may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com: Event ID: WeaverFH Password: FRZYGM

Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 25, 2020.
