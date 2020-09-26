Joan Nadine Scyphers (Slagle) Eldreth
November 26, 1946 - September 23, 2020
Joan Nadine Scyphers (Slagle) Eldreth, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Silvan Mullins officiating. The burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
