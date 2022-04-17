Jo Ann Bruce Cunningham
July 2, 1934 - April 13, 2022
"Nana" Jo Ann Bruce Cunningham, 87, passed away during the evening hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022, following an extended illness. Jo was born on July 2, 1934, in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late Herschel Gerald Bruce Sr. and Mary Sue Bruce.
Jo was a member of Avoca Christian Church and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. Jo enjoyed helping others. She served as a teacher in the Bristol and Sullivan County School Systems. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, Tennessee football, and her animals. Jo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Edward Cunningham Jr.; three brothers, Jimmy Ray Bruce, Jerry Bruce, and William Robert Bruce; and sister, Ethel "Jeanne" Jones.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Raymond Edward Cunningham III; daughter, Anne Marie Denton and husband, Jeff; six grandchildren, Christopher Gilliam and wife, Mandy, Kelly Anne Osborne and husband Josh, Matthew William Gilliam and Jessika, and Jo Marie Gilliam and Alex Gentry, Chris Denton, and Brandon Denton; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Sue Donaldson and Nancy Elizabeth Pierce and husband, Jerry; special sister-in-law, Martha Bruce; several nieces, nephews, and host of friends.
The family will greet guests and share memories on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 7 p.m.
Jo will be entombed at Glenwood Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Gilliam, Matthew Gilliam, Jeff Denton, Alex Gentry, Troy Mize, and Bruce Donaldson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Cunningham III, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Shores, Jerry Bruce, and Chase Malone.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of NHC of Johnson City, special caregivers, Sharon Stover, Wendy Hicks, Vanessa Mowell, Shannon Locke, Chelsey Cornett and Dr. Michael Rowell for the compassionate care that was both given and shown to Jo in her time of need.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (www.secure.info-Komen.org
; 1-877-GO KOMEN option 4).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Cunningham family during this difficult time.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 17, 2022.