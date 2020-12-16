Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joann Fullen Richardson
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Francis T. Nicholls High SchoolFrederick A. Douglass High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
Joann Fullen Richardson

Joann Fullen Richardson was born in Saltville, Va., on November 26, 1937, to Orlando Fullen and Nora Mae Fullen. She was the third of her mother's four children and was raised by her grandmother, Maggie Fullen, the matriarch of the Fullen family.

Joann graduated from Douglass High School in Bristol, Va., and attended Bluefield State College, in Bluefield, West Virginia. She became an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in 1957 and in 1959, Joann was named Miss Bluefield State and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.

Upon graduation Joann moved to Washington, D.C., where she had spent summers during her college years with her aunts, cousins and extended family. When she arrived in Washington she lived with her beloved aunt Savannah Foots and was employed by United States Government General Accountability Office. On March 4, 1967, she married her college classmate James Richardson and their union was blessed with the birth of a son, Alex, and a daughter, Lisa.

Joann had a gift for bringing people together with love and laughter. Her warm smile and generosity touched the lives of family and friends everywhere she went. She loved to spend time with her family and looked forward to gathering with loved ones "down home" each year at the Fullen family reunion in Abingdon, Va. She was a great listener, an incredible cook and loving support to all who knew her.

Upon retiring from the federal government after 35 years, Joann delivered food to the sick through Meals on Wheels and was an active volunteer for Ministries United Silver Spring/Takoma Park, providing emergency assistance to those in need. She was a committed Catholic and gave generously of her time and resources in her church, her community and among her loved ones. Her glow, her kindness and her authenticity infected all who encountered her; she was exceptional in her consistent expression of positivity, dignity and grace regardless of the circumstances. She will always remain in our hearts and will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, attentive niece, caring sister, thoughtful cousin and a compassionate friend.

She is survived by son, Alex Jeffrey Richardson; daughter, Lisa Jaye Richardson; eldest brother, Braxton Anderson; her dear aunt, Lydia Fullen; her sister-in-law, Kathy Fullen; her sister-in-law, Beulah Hardy, her brother and sister-in-law, Edgar and Wilma Richardson; grandson, Dashiell Alexander Richardson; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, James Alexander Richardson; her elder sister, Shirley Branch; and her brother, Thomas Fullen.

Due to COVID, private arrangements for the family will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to The House of Ruth, 5 Thomas Circle, N.W., Washington, DC 20005, houseofruth.org.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.