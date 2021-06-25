Joanne Hamilton Jackson
BRISTOL, Va.
Joanne Hamilton Jackson, age 69, passed on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln Garfield Hamilton and Edna Helen Stanley Hamilton; husband, Thomas Franklin Jackson; and several siblings.
Joanne is survived by her children, Valerie Shaver and Henry Shaver; siblings, Kaffie Hamilton, Tessie Perry, Janice Watts, Timothy Hamilton, Ricky Hamilton, Billy Hamilton, George Hamilton, and Johnny Hamilton; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens, with Alex Casey, Phillip Casey, Brandon Roberts, Josh Helbert, Samuel Shaver, and Henry Shaver serving as pallbearers.
The family of Joanne Hamilton Jackson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 25, 2021.