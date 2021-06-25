Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne Hamilton Jackson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Joanne Hamilton Jackson

BRISTOL, Va.

Joanne Hamilton Jackson, age 69, passed on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln Garfield Hamilton and Edna Helen Stanley Hamilton; husband, Thomas Franklin Jackson; and several siblings.

Joanne is survived by her children, Valerie Shaver and Henry Shaver; siblings, Kaffie Hamilton, Tessie Perry, Janice Watts, Timothy Hamilton, Ricky Hamilton, Billy Hamilton, George Hamilton, and Johnny Hamilton; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens, with Alex Casey, Phillip Casey, Brandon Roberts, Josh Helbert, Samuel Shaver, and Henry Shaver serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of Joanne Hamilton Jackson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Jun
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.