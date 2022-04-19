Joe Groseclose



September 19, 1952 - April 15, 2022



Joe Groseclose, 69, of Bristol, Tennessee, died on Friday night, April 15, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center after complications from a stroke. Born in Johnson City, raised in Kingsport, he had resided in Bristol since 1992. Joe graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School and attended Emory & Henry College. He was owner/operator of Groseclose Antiques in Kingsport, with his wife. Joe was an avid U.T. sports fan, fisherman, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Thelma Groseclose; sister, Melissa Groseclose Gallant; and special aunt, Sue Hall and husband, Elmo.



Joe is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lisa Groseclose of the home; daughters, Emily Wilkes of Kingsport, and Carrie Horne and husband, Kevin, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; son, Joseph Groseclose of Kingsport; grandchildren, Scarlett, Elijah and Silas; brother-in-law, Tom Gallant of Nova Scotia, Canada; and special companion, Stella.



The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. with Russ Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Margaret Mitchell Foundation, 16222 Lee Hwy, Bristol, VA 24202, or Sullivan County Humane Society, 2141 Idle Hour, Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 19, 2022.